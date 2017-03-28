BTS signs contract with Def Jam Recordings

Bangtan Boys (Big Hit Entertainment)

Boy band Bangtan Boys, better known internationally as BTS, signed a new record deal with Def Jam Recordings in Japan.“BTS recently signed the contract to release a new single, featuring a Japanese version of ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears,’” Big Hit Entertainment, which represents the idol group in Korea, said Tuesday. “The single is set to be released on May 10.”Def Jam Recordings is an American hip hop and urban music record label owned by Universal Music Group. The label holds big-name celebrities including Kanye West and Justin Bieber in the US, while the Japanese branch’s artists include Teriyaki Boyz and AI.“We’re thrilled to welcome BTS to the Def Jam family. It’s remarkable how they have established a strong career in such a short period of time,” Faisel Durrani, the General Manager at Def Jam Recordings said in a statement.“Blood, Sweat & Tears” is the lead track of “Wings,” the seven-member group’s second extended album released here in October.The song topped music charts both at home and abroad. Its music video has surpassed 115 million views on YouTube as of March 28.BTS is currently on its “2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour,” which kicked off in Seoul on Feb. 18. “The Wings Tour” will finish in Sapporo, Japan on July 2.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)