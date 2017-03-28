Gov. An pressed to win in Chungcheong provinces primary

Presidential hopeful and South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung visits Tongdosa, a Buddhist temple, in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

To keep his chances of winning the main liberal camp’s presidential nomination race, South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung must now score a resounding victory Wednesday.A relatively younger and moderate liberal contender, the governor garnered 20 percent of votes in the Democratic Party of Korea’s first regional primary in the traditional liberal stronghold of Gwangju on Monday, far below the day’s victor Moon Jae-in’s 60 percent.An was closely chased by Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung, who came in third with 19.4 percent of votes, just 0.6 percentage point behind him. Goyang Mayor Choi Sung garnered 0.4 percent.With Moon sweeping the race in the Honam region -- Gwangju and Jeolla provinces, 320 kilometers away from Seoul -- Gov. An has become even more pressed to gain majority votes in the next primary Wednesday, which will be held in his home turf of the Chungcheong provinces.“I have secured a bridgehead today, with 20 percent of support from the Honam region,” An said after the primary results came out Monday. “I will turn the tables by winning the upcoming races in Chungcheong and Yeongnam regions in the southeastern part of the peninsula.On the next day, the 51-year-old aspirant reinforced his idea of forming a cooperative government, targeting his in-party rivals.“One of the evils of society that needs to be wiped out is dichotomous thinking and forming factions,” An wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.For An and the other two contenders to have a chance in the race, each have to either secure majority votes during the rest of the primaries or stop Moon from holding the majority.On Monday, the last primary results for the metropolitan regions including Seoul and Gangwon Province will emerge to finalize the party’s standard-bearer. If there is no majority winner, they will hold a run-off on April 8 to decide on the presidential candidate.Runner-up An’s chances in the next race seem just on the line.In local pollster Realmeter’s data released Monday, An is only slightly ahead of Moon with 29.6 percent of support in the Chungcheong provinces, with Moon falling behind by 0.4 percentage point. Mayor Lee holds 11.2 percent of support.An’s camp still showed strong desire to win back voters in the remaining primaries.“Moon has gotten the maximum votes from the Honam region, where there are some staunch Moon supporters.” Rep. Ki Dong-min, chief secretary for An’s election camp said. “The 20 percent of support rating from the region for Gov. An is very meaningful.”Honam region, which is symbolic for its pro-democracy movement against an authoritarian regime in 1980, is a stronghold for left-wing parties.Rep. Ki, however, acknowledged the importance of winning votes in the Chungcheong provinces and expressed An and the camp’s strong will for victory. “We have to win in the next primary.”By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)