North Korea conducts another missile engine test: report

A photo of North Korea's new rocket engine test (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution.) (KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korea conducted another missile engine test Friday, a news report said Tuesday, in an apparent move to expedite its preparations to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile.Citing two unnamed US defense officials, CNN reported the latest experiment was the third such test in recent weeks using similar technology. But the officials added it was unclear whether the engine would require any adjustments to be used in an ICBM.“We believe that North Korea continues their activity to sophisticate their missile capability. ... Our assessment of the CNN report is being conducted in the same context,” said Col. Roh Jae-chun, spokesperson of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, without elaborating on the verification of the report.He declined to comment on when exactly the North would attempt an additional major military provocation. “Mindful of the possibility for North Korea to conduct provocations, we maintain utmost readiness posture,” Roh said.The report came amid speculation that Pyongyang’s preparations for an ICBM test are nearing completion.On March 18, North Korea announced the country had conducted a test of a new high-thrust engine at its missile launching station in Tongchang-ri, which leader Kim Jong-un touted as a “great leap forward” in its rocket program, saying the world would “witness soon what a historic significance today’s victory will bring.”In an official statement, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said that the test measured the thrust power in the combustion chamber, the structural safety and reliability of the engine and the movement of the turbine pipe.North Korea has insisted the rocket engine test is a part of its “peaceful” space program they say is aimed at putting scientific satellites into orbit. But analysts have refuted the claim, accusing Pyongyang of using the program as a covert weapons testing scheme.By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)