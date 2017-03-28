Reduction of working hours falls through

Ha Tae-kyung, chairman of the Environment and Labor Committee, holds a meeting to discuss the amendment of the Labor Standards Law with its members at the National Assembly in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korean lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on reducing the maximum weekly working hours, leaving the matter up to the next administration.Members of the National Assembly’s Environment and Labor Committee agreed on a proposed reduction to 52 from the current 68 hours would help improve the working conditions and generate more jobs. But they failed to narrow their differences on some important details, such as weekend pay rates and a grace period to be granted to businesses.The current Labor Standards Act currently allows workers to work for up to 40 hours during the week and 12 hours for overtime work. But as the labor ministry sees “the week” as excluding Saturday and Sunday, the 52-hour legal limit is stretched to up to 68 hours -- 52 hours during weekdays and 16 hours during the weekend.The conservative parties argue that businesses with 300 or more employees should be given a two-year period and those with less than 300 workers a four-year period to minimize the adverse impact the sudden change could have on business operations.The grace period would give businesses immunity from criminal investigation for violating the act.Employers, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, have asked for the grace period, citing how reduced working hours will damage their business environment and lead to an increase in their labor costs.Liberal lawmakers as well as labor unions, however, have strongly opposed the grace period for businesses, saying it is only an excuse for employers to break a law and further exploit workers.“Setting a grace period is a privilege for large conglomerates that have benefited from illegally making employees work long hours,” said the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, the nation’s second-largest umbrella labor union.According to 2015 data by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, South Koreans worked an average 2,113 hours annually, the second longest hours among OECD countries. This marks 1.2 times more than the OECD bloc’s average of 1,766 hours.But the long working hours did not necessarily result in higher labor productivity. The 2015 OECD data showed that South Koreans’ labor productivity, GDP per hour worked, was $31.80 in 2015, lower than the OECD average of $46.6.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)