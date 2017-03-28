Daewoo Shipbuilding delivers world's first icebreaking LNG carrier

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a leading global shipyard, said Tuesday that it has successfully delivered the world's first icebreaking liquefied natural gas carrier to a Russian client.



In 2014, Daewoo Shipbuilding clinched a deal from Russia's state-run shipper Sovcomflot to build an icebreaking LNG ship. The contract marked the first time that such a vessel was ordered.



In that year, the South Korean shipbuilder clinched deals valued at a combined $14.8 billion from Russia, Japan and Canada, to build a total of 15 icebreaking LNG carriers.The ship delivered is 299 meters long and 50 meters wide, and can carry 173,600 cubic meters of LNG, the shipyard said.The carrier, costing about $320 million, will be used in developing a gas field on the Yamal Peninsula, in the western part of Siberia, the shipbuilder said.Daewoo Shipbuilding is scheduled to deliver the remaining 14 icebreaking LNG ships by 2020.The LNG carrier is designed for independent navigation through ice more than 2.1 meters thick.With the delivery of the LNG carrier, Daewoo Shipbuilding will pocket 240 billion won. (Yonhap)