Kim Jong-nam's body still in Malaysia: report

The body of the slain half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is still in Malaysia with none of his next of kin coming forward to claim his body, a report said Tuesday.



"We have to check with the forensics department if there was any requirement to bring the body out, but as far as we are concerned, there is no change in the status quo," Malaysian Health Minister Subramaniam Sathasivam was quoted as telling reporters by Reuters.





A Malaysian policeman controls traffic outside the forensics wing of Hospital Kuala Lumpur, where the body of Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, lies in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. (AFP-Yonhap)

There have been media reports that the body of Kim Jong-nam was prepared to be delivered to Pyongyang as Malaysia has agreed to transfer it in return for the repatriation of Malaysians held in North Korea.Kim was killed on Feb. 13 at an airport in Kuala Lumpur by two Asian women, who allegedly smeared the banned chemical weapon VX nerve agent on his face.Malaysian police said that eight North Koreans are suspected of being involved in the killing. North Korea claimed that Malaysia colluded with South Korea to manipulate the probe.China Press, a Chinese-language newspaper in Malaysia, reported Monday that Malaysia agreed to allow three of the North Korean suspects to leave the Southeast Asian country.Malaysian police are looking for the three suspects, including a North Korean diplomat believed to be hiding in the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.North Korea imposed a temporary exit ban on Malaysians staying in the North, effective until the bilateral dispute over the incident is resolved. In a tit-for-tat action, Malaysia banned North Korean diplomats from leaving the country.The agreement on the delivery of Kim's body, if confirmed, could ease the diplomatic row. (Yonhap)