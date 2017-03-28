KT chief to run the 5G forum for next two years

Head of KT's network division, Oh Sung-mok

Oh Sung-mok, head of KT’s network division, was selected as the chair of the 5G forum Monday during its 5th regular general meeting held at the Seoul JW Marriott Hotel.The 5G forum, established in 2013, encourages Korean companies to take initiatives in the global arena through research and development on 5G technology and its standardization.Along with the three mobile communication companies, Samsung, LG, Ericsson LG, various manufacturers and venture businesses, as well as the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, have been taking part in the forum.Oh is the first KT official to chair the forum since SK telecom began running it four years ago.The following two years led by KT will be focused on increasing linkage between industries through various events that will allow local and foreign ICT leaders to share cutting edge technology and trends related to 5G.“The members of the 5G forum and the government should cooperate with the aim of standardizing 5G and facilitating its ecosystem,” said Oh.By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)