SK Planet‘s n11.com remains top open market in Turkey

|Employees pose at the headquarters of n11.com in Istanbul, Turkey. (SK Planet)
It was the shopping platform with the most transactions in 2015, overtaking Turkish operator Hepsiburada. Last year, transactions on n11.com totaled $563 million, with 18 million visitors to the site each month. Both sales and visitors rose by 20 percent on-year.
According to SK Planet, the growth was thanks to the company’s operation of regional offices in Ankara, Izmir, Antalya and Adana to support local sellers. After opening the offices, sellers in Turkey grew threefold in just over two years.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)