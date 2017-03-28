Park’s records to be handed over to state archives next month

The Korea Herald > Business > Finance

Seoul shares slightly up in late-morning trade

kh close

 

Published : 2017-03-28 13:35
Updated : 2017-03-28 13:35

South Koreans stocks traded slightly higher late Tuesday morning, buoyed by gains in blue-chip exporters, analysts said.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 3.31 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,158.97 as of 11:20 a.m. 


Tech giant Samsung Electronics climbed 0.83 percent, with steelmaker POSCO advancing 1.3 percent. Top cosmetics maker AmorePacific also rose 1.4 percent.

But auto and IT shares moved in negative territory. Kia Motors, the smaller affiliate of Hyundai Motor, fell 0.4 percent and top Internet search engine operator Naver slid more than 3 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,113.10 won against the greenback, down 0.3 won from Monday's close. (Yonhap)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]