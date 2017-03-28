[Editorial] No more conflicts

The finding of what is believed to be parts of the remains of the nine missing Sewol ferry passengers calls for workers and authorities to be more careful about their work to bring its wreck to land.



Officials said the remains -- six pieces in total -- and objects such as shoes were found Tuesday morning on the semisubmersible vessel on which the recovered ferry was loaded.



The recovered Sewol ferry was to leave for a port in Mokpo on Thursday, exactly 1,080 days after it left Incheon with 476 people on board. Though rusted and corroded, the main hull of the 6,800-ton cruiser remains intact and the location of the remains reminded everyone of the shock, frustration, anger and grief they have gone through in the nearly three years ago since the disaster.



Officials expect that after the arrival in Mokpo, it would take about five more days before Sewol is put on land. That should mark the start of the long-awaited work to relieve the sorrow of bereaved families of the victims who did not make it to Jeju Island on April 16, 2014.



The first thing to do is to find all the remains of the nine missing people, which divers and rescue workers have failed to recover even after months of rigorous underwater operations following the ship’s sinking.



Besides looking at the inside of the wreck, the search on the seabed of the site of the sinking -- now surrounded by a 3-meter-high net -- should proceed without a hitch. It is the duty of the nation to get all the remains of the victims and their belongings back to their loved ones.



Then they should work at determining the exact cause of the sinking. Past investigations by the state prosecution and a special panel pointed to a set of problems that resulted in the ship sinking in a matter of hours.



Investigators found that the ferry was illegally remodeled in a way to increase the passenger cabins, carried excessive freight -- twice the permitted level -- and even dumped some of its ballast water so it could load more cargo.



Some of the overloaded cargo was not stored properly, which, when the ship made a sharp turn, caused the ship to lose balance and start sinking.



But there have been persistent rumors and allegations about the direct cause of the disaster. Some raised the possibility of the ship hitting a reef and others said an explosion inside the ship was suspected.



Another ridiculous allegation is that Sewol collided with a submarine and some strongly believe in this allegation made by a nine-hour documentary produced by a self-proclaimed civilian investigator, which made headlines here last December.



But the wreck of the ferry that has been hauled above water did not have any mark that could have been made by a major collision with an object like a submarine.



Now the work to end such rumors and find the exact cause of the disaster will be left to the eight-member panel tasked to investigate the wreck.



The Sewol sinking exposed so many ills that laid the basis for the worst disaster in the nation’s maritime history: The ferry operator had long disregarded safety rules in pursuit of profit, regulators were either corrupt or negligent, maritime police were not adequately prepared for rescue operations and the captain and his crew abandoned their professional duty by escaping the ship before their passengers, which included many high school students.



The salvage operation of the Sewol ferry should serve as a fresh reminder that these issues and other problems in society have yet to be addressed properly. There still is a long road ahead in enhancing the level of safety in the country.



It is also hoped that the tragedy and the upcoming investigation of the wreck do not become the source of a new political and social conflict. Most of all, politicians, especially presidential hopefuls, must not try to exploit the issue to their advantage.