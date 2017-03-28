Revision sought to allow transition team for incoming president

A parliamentary committee passed a proposal Tuesday to allow the incoming president to form a de facto transition team after taking office following the early election in May.



Under current transition law, the new president must begin his term immediately after the May 9 election, which was triggered by the ouster of Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal.





A plenary session of the National Assembly (Yonhap)

The revision bill passed by the parliamentary safety and administration committee would allow the incoming leader to run an organization for up to 45 days after the election to handle the same responsibilities as a formal transition committee.It also allows the incoming president's prime minister nominee to recommend members of the Cabinet.The revision is scheduled to be brought to a plenary session on Thursday, where it is expected to pass with the endorsements of all four major parties. (Yonhap)