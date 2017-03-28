Sneakers sales rise sharply in 2016 amid growing popularity of running

Sales of sneakers rose sharply last year from a year earlier, industry data showed Tuesday, as health-conscious people of all ages are opting to run as an easy way to exercise.



Sales of sneakers posted a whopping 96 percent rise last year from the previous year, according to data by online shopping mall 11Street. The comparable figure was three percent in 2015.



Gmarket, another online retailer, reported a 33 percent increase in the sales of sneakers last year from the previous year.The shopping mall also witnessed a 21 percent surge in sneakers sales in both 2014 and 2015, and said sales of sportswear jumped 102 percent last year from the previous year."Running has become part of a culture for those ranging from their teens to 40-something groups, as we are witnessing a growing number of running events in recent years," an industry source said."Running is well suited to busy people, as it is easy to do and checking the amount of exercise one gets is very simple."K2, a sportswear brand, said it has recently begun marketing running shoes especially made for those running less than 21 kilometers and 10 kilometers at a time. (Yonhap)