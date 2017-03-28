Putin to meet Iran’s Rouhani in Moscow

Amway Korea names new CEO

Published : 2017-03-28 17:05
Updated : 2017-03-28 17:05

Wellness company Amway Korea said Tuesday that it has named Kim Jang-hwan as its new chief executive, effective June 1.

The 53-year-old former COO of Amway has been with the company since 1993. Since then, he has held positions in finance, human resources, merchandising, sales and marketing within the company. 
Amway Korea’s new CEO Kim Jang-hwan (Amway Korea)

According to the firm, Kim was instrumental in implementing the company’s future strategy Amway Next in Korea and bringing Amway’s distribution center for the Asia-Pacific region to Busan in southern Korea.

“As the CEO of Amway Korea, I will utilize my experience and know-how to work with the 1.2 million Amway business owners and consumers to create a happier tomorrow, and will lead a fun and exciting Amway through servant leadership,” Kim said. 

By Won Ho-jung(hjwon@heraldcorp.com)

