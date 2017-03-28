Amway Korea names new CEO

The 53-year-old former COO of Amway has been with the company since 1993. Since then, he has held positions in finance, human resources, merchandising, sales and marketing within the company.
|Amway Korea’s new CEO Kim Jang-hwan (Amway Korea)
According to the firm, Kim was instrumental in implementing the company’s future strategy Amway Next in Korea and bringing Amway’s distribution center for the Asia-Pacific region to Busan in southern Korea.
“As the CEO of Amway Korea, I will utilize my experience and know-how to work with the 1.2 million Amway business owners and consumers to create a happier tomorrow, and will lead a fun and exciting Amway through servant leadership,” Kim said.
By Won Ho-jung(hjwon@heraldcorp.com)