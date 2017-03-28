Asiana Airlines tops service quality rankings

In particular, Asiana passengers showed high satisfaction among women, passengers in their 20s, and those flying in premium classes.
|(Yonhap)
The airline received high marks for its premium services, its new planes and IT-focused services including its mobile app and beacon service.
The NCSI, compiled by the Korea Productivity Center, is an index measuring consumer satisfaction toward products and services in Korea. The survey for airlines this year was conducted through interviews with passengers between the ages of 20 and 59 who had taken at least four flights in the past year.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)