Samsung to sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7

Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it will seek to sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7s, an ill-fated phablet whose production was suspended last year due to safety issues.



The South Korean tech giant said some 3 million units of the Galaxy Note 7 will be resold or rented out.



(Yonhap)

The smartphone maker launched the Galaxy Note 7 last year, but its sales were soon suspended on reports of some of the devices catching fire while being charged.The tech giant has been rolling out replacement programs while limiting the products' batteries from being charged beyond certain levels.Last week, Samsung said it will completely disable the charging of the faulty Galaxy Note 7 phablets that have not yet been returned, starting later this month through software updates.The move came ahead of the release of a new flagship model, presumably the Galaxy S8, this week.Samsung said it has not yet decided on detailed launch locations of the refurbished Note 7, adding they will be finalized after talks with telecom operators.Industry watchers said Samsung is expected to sell the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 at a budget price in emerging markets, such as Indonesia and Vietnam, which will help the company reduce inventories while expanding market shares. (Yonhap)