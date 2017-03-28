N. Korea conducted another rocket engine test last week: report

North Korea carried out another ballistic missile engine test last week, a news report said Tuesday.



The second test in less than a week using such technology took place Friday, CNN said, quoting two unnamed US defense officials.





A photo of North Korea's new rocket engine test (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution.) (KCNA-Yonhap)

One official told CNN, based on the initial assessment, that the engine technology could "possibly be used in an eventual intercontinental ballistic missile."The North's state media announced on March 19 that it succeeded in testing a high-thrust rocket engine at a missile site near the border with China, indicating it was conducted a day earlier.It was viewed as a prelude to the launch of a long-range rocket in a bid to master intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) technology. Pyongyang usually claims it's part of a space program.South Korea's military authorities said the North's weekend announcement shows "meaningful" progress in the reclusive nation's missile development program. (Yonhap)