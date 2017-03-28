Nuclear operator shuts down reactor to deal with coolant problem

A nuclear reactor in the southern part of the country stopped operations Tuesday, apparently due to a coolant problem, the plant's operator said.



The Kori 4 reactor, located some 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul in northern Busan, was shut down at 5:11 a.m. after there was a rise in coolant levels in a collection tank, the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co. aid.





The Kori 4 reactor (Yonhap file photo)

No radiation leaks have been reported, the KHNP said, adding that the 950 megawatt reactor and the Kori nuclear power plant are safe."The level of coolant had risen abnormally," the operators said, adding that a more detailed examination needs to be carried out to determine the exact cause.The company said operations of the reactor was gradually reduced in the early morning hours as a precaution after engineers detected the problem.South Korea operates 23 nuclear reactors that generate about 30 percent of its overall electricity supply. (Yonhap)