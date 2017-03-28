N. Korea 50% likely to conduct nuclear or missile test in next 30 days: think tank

North Korea is 50 percent likely to conduct a nuclear test or a missile launch in the next 30 days, a US think tank has predicted based on analysis of big data on the communist nation.



"Beyond Parallel," a North Korea analysis project of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, made the prediction after analyzing how often the North is discussed on the Internet in an effort to predict future possibilities, with a higher frequency meaning stronger "signals."





"The prediction is showing that within the next 14 days the likelihood of North Korean WMD activity is 22 percent while within the next 30 days the likelihood of such activity is 50 percent," CSIS said in the report, adding that WMD activity refers to nuclear or missile tests."After dropping off slightly following the March 22 failed missile launch, the 14-day exponential moving averages for the underlying signals bottomed out over the weekend and increased slightly Monday morning," the report said of the analysis conducted jointly with big data firm Predata.The report said that April will see a "high chance of North Korean actions."Over the last month, the North has carried out banned ballistic missile launches and a rocket engine test. The country has been showing signs of activity at its nuclear test site for what could be part of preparations for its sixth nuclear test. (Yonhap)