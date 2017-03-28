'Radiant Office' debuts at No. 1 on TV popularity chart

"Radiant Office," MBC TV's new late night office drama, debuted at No. 1 on a benchmark TV popularity index, while bigger shows took a back seat, data showed Tuesday.



"Radiant Office" scored 254.1 points on the Content Power Index, becoming the most popular TV program during the March 13-March 19 period.





(MBC)

CPI, developed by entertainment company CJ E&M and Nielsen Korea, measures the popularity of TV shows based on the number of views of related news stories, online search tallies and buzz on social media.In the show, actress Go Ah-sung plays Eun-hong, a longtime office temp worker. The crux of the show revolves around Eun-hong, who later on has an epiphany and decides to live her life to the fullest.SBS TV's crime thriller "Defendant" slipped a notch to second, scoring 243.9 points, followed by KBS 2TV's "Good Manager," also dropping a peg to third with 237 points."Infinite Challenge," MBC TV's Saturday evening variety show, came in fourth after coming back from a seven-week hiatus, while the network's Monday-Tuesday evening drama "Ms. Perfect" soared 15 steps to finish fifth.Other gainers included KBS 2TV's "Happy Sunday" and MBC TV's "My Little Television," clocking in at sixth and ninth place, respectively. "King of Masked Singer" dropped a notch to finish seventh, and "High School Rapper" tumbled six steps to 10th place. (Yonhap)