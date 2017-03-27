S. Korea beats Zambia 4-1 at U-20 World Cup test event

South Korea beat Zambia 4-1 to collect their second straight win at a FIFA U-20 World Cup test event here on Monday.



FC Barcelona Juvenil A forward Lee Seung-woo grabbed a brace, while his club teammate Paik Seung-ho scored a goal and set up another at Cheonan Stadium in Cheonan, some 90 kilometers south of Seoul, for South Korea's impressive performance against Zambia.



Gearing up for the U-20 World Cup as the host, South Korea invited Honduras, Zambia and Ecuador for the current tournament as a warm-up for players under 20. Those three teams are also participants of the U-20 World Cup, which will be staged in six South Korean cities from May 20 to June 11.



South Korea now lead the tournament with two wins. The young Taeguk Warriors beat Honduras 3-2 in their opening match on Saturday.



Zambia have one win and one loss in the four-nation tournament.



They previously blanked Ecuador 2-0.



Zambia, the African qualification champions with five straight wins, nearly took the lead just six minutes into the match as Chrispine Sakulanda's right footed shot hit the post.



It was Paik who scored the first goal of the match. Zambian goalkeeper Mangani Banda failed to clear left back Woo Chan-yang's cross and the ball went to Paik, who struck with his right foot for the 1-0 lead in the 31st.



Zambia, however, leveled the score just three minutes later when Edward Chilufya met Emmanuel Banda's free kick.



Lee then stepped up to give the lead back to the hosts in the 40th. Paik dribbled past Zambian defenders on the right flank and found Lee, who fired home a right footed effort inside the box.



In the 69th, Lee entertained South Korean supporters after he chipped the ball over Banda for a 3-1 lead. South Korea then furthered punished the visitors when Lim Min-hyeok tapped home a Ha Seung-un cross in the 78th.



South Korea, however, couldn't leave the match with a big smile after defender Jeong Tae-wook fell to the ground unconscious in the 80th following his collision with Zambian midfielder Kenneth Kalunga in the air. Jeong was subsequently rushed in an ambulance to a local hospital.



Due to the incident, the match had seven minutes of extra time, but neither team added to the tally.



South Korea will next play Ecuador in Seogwipo on Jeju Island on Thursday to wrap up the tournament. Earlier Monday, Ecuador pipped Honduras 2-1, thanks to Jhojan Julio's winner in the second-half extra time.



(Yonhap)