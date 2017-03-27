S. Korea's vice defense minister leaves for Egypt

South Korea's vice defense minister left for Egypt on Monday in the latest move to boost cooperation with the African country.



The trip by Vice Defense Minister Hwang In-moo comes amid South Korea's efforts to weaken North Korea's military network with Africa and strengthen cooperation over the international sanctions regime imposed on Pyongyang.



In Egypt, Hwang is set to meet with Egyptian Defense Minister Sedki Sobhy on Tuesday, during which they plan to clinch a preliminary deal on defense cooperation, according to the Ministry of National Defense.



They will also discuss ways to boost exchanges among ranking military officials and to spur exchanges of military training, it added.



South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam visited Egypt over the weekend for talks with his Egyptian counterpart. Lim later told South Korean reporters in Cairo that South Korea and Egypt agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in political and economic issues.



On Friday, Hwang plans to visit Angola for talks with Angola's Defense Minister Joao Lourenco to reaffirm the two countries'



military cooperation, the ministry added.



He plans to appeal for Angola to maintain its cooperation with the international community in putting pressure on North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs.



In May 2016, Hwang visited Ethiopia, Uganda and Kenya to seek such cooperation.



Last year, North Korea withdrew its forces from Uganda after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni pledged to cut all military ties with North Korea during summit talks with then South Korean President Park Geun-hye.



(Yonhap)