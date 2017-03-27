Chinese hackers threaten motel booking app users in Korea

123rf

A South Korean popular motel booking company, known for its mobile app “How About Here,” has come under fire after local customers’ personal data, including phone numbers and usage history, was obtained by Chinese hackers.The hackers sent text messages based on the stolen data to about 4,000 app users, trying to coerce them into sending them money.“We’d like to sincerely apologize for the leakage of client information. The police are currently investigating,” said With Innovation, which runs the app and motel booking service.Some text messages contained information regarding dates and locations of members’ visits to associated motels, along with embarrassing phrases, like “How was your night there?”More users are feared to receive similar threats from the hackers, as the booking app has signed up around 4 million users across the country.The victims have opened a blog to collectively file a lawsuit against With Innovation for failing to protect their sensitive information.The app is the motel booking company’s key tool for its online-to-offline, business, matching individuals and motels through location-based technology.If registered as a member, users can locate affiliated motels and stay at a discounted price.By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)