SsangYong announces Y400 SUV to be named G4 Rexton

|Exterior view of the new SsangYong G4 Rexton SUV, formerly known as the Y400 (SsangYong Motor)
SsangYong Motor announced on Monday that the name of its upcoming premium SUV, which was previously referred as the Y400, is the G4 Rexton.
According to SsangYong, the name “G4” is meant to represent the meaning “Great 4 Revolution.” The name is intended to highlight the SUV’s four main quality aspects: driving, safety, style and high-tech.
The company also revealed images of the exterior and interior of the SUV for the first time.
|Interior view of SsangYong‘s G4 Rexton SUV (SsangYong Motor)
Getting set to make its world debut at the Seoul Motor Show later this week, the new G4 Rexton will mark Korea‘s first Quad Frame SUV. The automaker partnered with South Korea’s largest steelmaker Posco to develop a high-strength steel SUV that emphasizes both safety and performance.
SsangYong Motor officials explained that the full-frame body and rear-wheel drive system improves both the vehicles’ ride and driving performance. The company also added that the SUV has improved safety with its equipment of nine airbags and use of the ultra-high-strength Quad Frame body structure.
The G4 Rexton is expected to compete in the premium SUV market against popular models including Kia's Mohave, as well as imported models such as Land Rover’s Discovery and the Ford Explorer.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)