SKT CEO sets up control tower for AI business

Published : 2017-03-27 16:54
Updated : 2017-03-27 18:14

South Korea’s largest mobile carrier SK Telecom announced Monday it has created a division for new artificial intelligence businesses to be masterminded by its CEO Park Jung-ho.

The company said the new AI Business Division will be in charge of development of AI technologies and related services, products and businesses, directly commanded by the chief.

Such organizational restructuring comes amid Park’s plan to boost AI as a future growth engine for the mobile carrier, relying less on the saturated mobile telecommunication market.

The division will also engage in the mobile carrier’s current connected car and cyber agent businesses in order to boost efficiency of AI-related businesses within the company.

SKT said it has newly created its ICT Technology Team and a Media Technology Center under the existing Network IT Convergence R&D Center as part of efforts to enhance the mobile carrier’s new businesses.

“In order to focus on core businesses, it is urgent to gather and converge all capabilities the company has,” Park said.  

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)

