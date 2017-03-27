KDB's Daddy-Long-Legs campaign continues

Korea Development Bank’s Lee Dong-geol (right) delivers a donation of 10 million won to Kang Myeong-hee, the head of the “Daddy-long-legs Classroom” program. (KDB)

Korea Development Bank, South Korea’s policy bank, has made its eighth donation aimed at helping underprivileged students with their education, the bank said Monday.The bank donated 10 million won ($8,990) to “Daddy-Long-Legs Classroom,” an after school program that provides one-on-one sessions for students who come from a low-income household.At the center, twelve teachers consisting of volunteers and Korea University students teach a total of 15 students.“We have been able to provide wider learning opportunities for students from a less fortunate background with the help of KDB,” said Kang Myeong-hee, head of the after school program that was launched in 2012.KDB Chairman Lee Dong-geol, who personally suggested launching the social responsibility program in the same name, said the bank will continue to expand its support for learning opportunities for the youth.Through the campaign that began last year, the state-run bank has supported eight welfare organizations with 90 million won in donations.