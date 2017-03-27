Air Force to hold youth aviation contest

South Korea's Air Force said Monday it will kick off a monthslong aviation contest for youths next month.





A student launches a glider at the 2016 Space Challenge program in this photo provided by the Air Force. (Yonhap)

The 39th annual Space Challenge will begin on April 8 featuring competitions in seven categories including rubber-powered gliders, water rockets, and indoor drone control and racing.Preliminary events will be held in 15 regions and the final competition will be held on Sept. 9, it said.The Air Force's acrobatic flight team will perform and participants will be able to try flying unmanned aerial vehicles, robotics, virtual reality and simulated flight. (Yonhap)