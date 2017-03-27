SPC readies launch of salad restaurant

The restaurant will be a fine casual salad restaurant mainly offering up fresh salad bowls and salad plates that combine fresh greens with grilled dishes.
|Construction is underway at the first Pig in the Garden branch in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. (SPC)
The menu will also include popular dishes such as caesar salad and cobb salads, as well as seasonal salads like ricotta strawberry and salmon salads.
The name of the restaurant was chosen to express that visitors will be able to eat heartily, fighting the preconception that salads are not filling.
“With growing interest in healthy eating, salads are increasingly being perceived as main dishes rather than simply appetizers or side dishes,” said an official with SPC.
“‘Pig in the Garden’ will lead a healthful eating culture by offering a variety of delicious salads.”
The first Pig in the Garden will open in the Yeouido district in western Seoul.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)