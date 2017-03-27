Korea's exports to FTA partners up 16.7% through Feb.

South Korea's exports to trade partners that it has free trade agreements with jumped 16.7 percent on-year in the first two months of 2017 amid a recovery in the country's total outbound shipments, customs data showed Monday.



Exports to 52 countries that have open trade pacts with South Korea reached $59.7 billion in the January-February period, up from $51.1 billion tallied a year ago, according to the data released by the Korea Customs Service.



(Yonhap)

Imports rose 13.7 percent on-year to $45.4 billion over the cited period, with a trade surplus hitting $14.3 billion.Meanwhile, Asia's fourth-largest economy saw its exports expand 15.7 percent on-year to $83.5 billion and imports vault 21.7 percent to $73.6 billion on the back of a global trade recovery and a rise in oil prices. The trade surplus stood at $9.9 billion over the two-month period.South Korea's FTA partner countries, including the United States, China and the European Union, accounted for 68 percent of its total trade. (Yonhap)