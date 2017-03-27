[Graphic News] Middle-aged make up largest group of voters in S. Korea

According to the report from the Ministry of the Interior, the number of people in their 40s was about 8.77 million as of the end of February, accounting for 17 percent of the country‘s overall population of 51.71 million and making it the single largest age bracket. People in their 50s came to some 8.45 million, or 16.4 percent, of the total.Those in their 40s or 50s accounted for 33.4 percent of all people here.People in their 30s came to about 7.51 million, or 14.5 percent, of the overall population as of end-February, with those in their 20s constituting 6.74 million, or 13 percent, of the total.