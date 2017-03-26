One killed, 14 wounded in Ohio nightclub shooting

WASHINGTON (AFP) - One person was killed and 14 others wounded early Sunday in a shooting at a packed nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, police reported.



Police said earlier said there were at least two shooters, but in a subsequent tweet assistant Cincinnati police chief Paul Neudigate said there was “only one reported shooter at this time, still investigating if others involved.”



“Motive is still unclear but there are no indications this incident is terrorism related,” he said.



The Cincinnati Police Department said there were “15 gunshot victims, one deceased” and that its “homicide unit and all available resources are being utilized.”



“We are in the middle of a very horrific situation that occurred at the nightclub with multiple victims,” Neudigate said earlier.



He said hundreds of people were in the Cameo nightclub when the shooting broke out, causing many to flee the scene.



It was not immediately clear where the shooter was but no one has been taken into custody, Sergeant Eric Franz told ABC News, describing the aftermath as a “large and complicated homicide scene.”



He said police were interviewing multiple witnesses to the shooting, which broke out at around 1 am (0500 GMT).



Neudigate‘s tweet on the number of shooters came after Captain Kimberly Williams, the district’s police commander, told CNN there were at least two shooters.



“We are sure there was more than one, but we‘re not sure if there was more than two at this point,” she said.



“It was a young crowd and we have had incidents in the past, but this is the worst by far.



”By the time ... the shots were fired, individuals ran outside, so there was not a lot of people inside the club. I believe there was a large crowd earlier this evening, but just a lot of chaos when the shots went off,“ she said.