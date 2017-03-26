N. Korea expanding oil import capacity: report

North Korea is expanding its oil import capacity as Washington seeks to tighten sanctions for its nuclear and missile programs, a US broadcaster has reported.



Radio Free Asia on Saturday said the oil terminal expansion at Nampo, situated about midway along North Korea's west coast, has been under way since October 2015. The report is based on US commercial satellite photos taken on Oct. 4, 2015, and again on Oct. 4, 2016.





These satellite photos provided by Google Earth show an expansion of oil import capacity at the North Korean port city of Nampo from Oct. 4, 2015, (L) to Oct. 4, 2016. Radio Free Asia reported on March 26, 2017, that North Korea has added a second pier to the port. (Yonhap)

RFA said North Korea added a second pier at the oil terminal and the reclaimed land between the two piers will likely be used for the new oil terminal and storage facilities.North Korea is importing 90 percent of its energy from China, with crude oil regarded as crucial to Pyongyang's military and economy.Last Tuesday, US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce introduced fresh legislation significantly tightening sanctions on North Korea, including authorizing sanctions on those providing the North with crude oil and other related productsSeoul hailed the bill as "a strong message" that could place "tangible sanctions pressure" on North Korea. (Yonhap)