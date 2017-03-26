S. Korea, US practice destroying N. Korean chemical weapons

South Korea and the United States recently conducted a joint exercise on destroying North Korean chemical weapons, officials said Sunday.



The US Forces Korea said the two nations practiced removing the lethal nerve agent sarin at a shooting range in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, north of Seoul, on Tuesday and Wednesday.





South Korean and US troops take part in a joint exercise on destroying North Korean nuclear weapons and missiles facilities in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

During the exercise, the forces raided a mock North Korean chemical weapons factory and destroyed its products.The US troops arrived at the scene on CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Blackhawk choppers.The two-day exercise was part of the annual joint Key Resolve and Foal Eagle exercises.The two allies also carried out a joint drill to seize and destroy North Korean weapons of mass destruction from Feb. 14 to 17 at a live fire complex in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, some 45 kilometers north of Seoul.According to the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses, North Korea is in possession of 25 nerve agents, including VX, used in the recent murder of Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. (Yonhap)