Sewol ferry set to fully emerge from waters

JINDO, (Yonhap) -- The 6,800-ton Sewol ferry is set to fully emerge from the water on Saturday as it was loaded onto a semisubmersible transport vessel before later heading to shore, officials said.



Salvage crews were stepping up work to drain water and oil from the ferry, which is expected to arrive at the port of Mokpo, about



90 kilometers away, as early as next Tuesday or Wednesday.



Lee Cheol-jo, a senior official at the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries who is in charge of the salvage operation, told reporters that it will take three to five days to complete preparations before taking the ship to port.



Lee said a search for the bodies of nine people who are still missing will begin when the ship arrives.



"It will take two to four days to finish the drainage work after the Sewol fully emerges from the water," Lee said.



A total of 304 people, most of whom were high school students on a school trip, died when the ferry sank on April 16, 2014, with investigators concluding that the sinking was a man-made disaster.



Nine bodies are still unaccounted for.



The Sewol was hoisted by two giant barges and as of around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, salvage crews had separated the 66 cables that were used to raise the ship, officials said.



The barges are expected to be separated from the Sewol within one to two hours, which will help the ship to fully surface from the sea.