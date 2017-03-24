[Graphic News] Number of N. Korean hackers rises to 7,700: report

North Korea has been reinforcing its cyberwarfare capabilities and its number of professional hackers is estimated to have reached about 7,700, according to a report issued Friday in Seoul.North Korea currently has 1,700 well-trained troops belonging to seven hacking organizations under the ruling Workers’ Party and the Korean People’s Army, it said.In addition, the North is believed to be operating about 10 cyberwarfare support organizations, which employ in total about 6,000 professional hackers, according to the report.