Lee Byung-hun signs contract with major Hollywood agency

South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun has recently signed up with a major Hollywood star agency that also manages Angelina Jolie, his local agency said Friday.



"Lee has received many offers from large American talent agencies. After much thought, he recently inked a contract with the United Talent Agency," an official at BH Entertainment told Yonhap News Agency. "He is presently considering resuming activities in the United States after receiving offers to appear in several Hollywood films."



He previously belonged to Creative Artist Agency, a smaller talent agency in the U.S.



The 46-year-old actor debuted in Hollywood with "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra" in 2009. He has since appeared in "G.I. Joe 2" (2013), "Red 2" (2013), "Terminator Genisys" (2015) and "The Magnificent Seven" (2016).



He is currently filming a historical Korean film titled "Namhansanseong" in his home country for release within this year.

(Yonhap)