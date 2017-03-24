After ‘Defendant,’ SBS bets big with another revenge thriller ‘Whisper’

The Korea Herald > Business > Finance

Korea to sell W8tr state bonds in April

kh close

 

Published : 2017-03-24 17:35
Updated : 2017-03-24 17:35

South Korea plans to sell 8 trillion won ($7.1 billion) worth of state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Friday.

The government will issue 1.85 trillion won worth of bonds with a maturity of three years and 1.95 trillion won worth of five-year bonds.

(Yonhap)

It also plans to sell 1.85 trillion won worth of 10-year Treasurys and a combined 2.35 trillion won of bonds with a maturity of between 20 and 30 years.

For May, it also has a plan to issue a combined 8 trillion won worth of state bonds, added the ministry. (Yonhap)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]