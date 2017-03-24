Korea to sell W8tr state bonds in April

South Korea plans to sell 8 trillion won ($7.1 billion) worth of state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Friday.



The government will issue 1.85 trillion won worth of bonds with a maturity of three years and 1.95 trillion won worth of five-year bonds.



It also plans to sell 1.85 trillion won worth of 10-year Treasurys and a combined 2.35 trillion won of bonds with a maturity of between 20 and 30 years.For May, it also has a plan to issue a combined 8 trillion won worth of state bonds, added the ministry. (Yonhap)