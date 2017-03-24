Korea set to move salvaged Sewol to port

According to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, the salvage team would began to carry the 6,825-ton ship connected to two barges at 4 p.m. to a semisubmersible ship some 3 kilometers away.
|The salvaged Sewol (center) is surrounded by barges to be moved onto a semisubmersible ship to transport the ferry to a nearby port. (Yonhap)
The left side of the hull of the Sewol was lifted 13 meters above the water at 11:10 a.m., making it possible for the salvage team to begin to transport it to the semisubmersible ship before the tides get stronger on Saturday.
“The raising of the semisubmersible ship 13 meters above the water and moving it onto the ship, which is the most affected by weather conditions, should be done by Friday, which is the last day of the neap tide period,” Lee Cheol-jo, the official in charge of the operation, told reporters.
Once the ferry arrives near the semisubmersible ship, it will again take days to untie the ropes from the barges and fix it to the semisubmersible ship. The ferry will be then carried to Mokpo, South Jeolla Province. It will likely arrive there on April 4 or 5 if the operation goes as planned without adverse weather conditions and major technical problems.
The biggest challenge is the weather, with the operation only possible when the waves are less than 1 meter high and wind speed is below 10 meter per second.
The salvage effort faced an unexpected hurdle on Thursday night after the team found a ramp on the left side of the ship unlocked under water. The ramp was successfully cut off and the operation resumed at around 6:45 a.m. Friday.
The ferry Sewol, which was lying more than 40 meters below the waves, emerged from the water between two jacking barges on early Thursday morning, nearly three years after it sank off the southwestern coast.
Some 450 salvage workers began the operation to raise the sunken ferry Wednesday night after the test-lifting was done successfully. The two barges were positioned on each side of the ship and beams were installed under the wreck.
The nation’s biggest maritime disaster killed 304 people, mostly high school students on a school trip, on April 16, 2014. Nine bodies are still unaccounted for.
The victims’ grieving families have demanded the ferry be lifted intact, hoping to find the remains of the nine missing people as well as the exact causes behind the deadly accident.
“I sincerely hope to find our families as soon as possible, but the safe recovery is more important than the quick recovery,” the bereaved families looking for their family members’ missing bodies said on a boat some 1.6 kilometers away from the salvage operation.
They have been overseeing the proceedings from the boat and other bereaved families have watched the process from a hilltop on Donggeochado, the nearest island to the scene of the operation.
“I hope that it is once again confirmed whether the nets to prevent the remains of the nine missing bodies from being lost in the water were properly installed in the cabins before the hull is transferred to the semisubmersible ship,” the families said.
The safe recovery of the ferry is crucial in finding the missing bodies and causes of the accident, experts say. Despite a probe into the maritime accident by an independent body, little has been found so far, with the causes loosely thought to be a combination of illegal redesign of the ship, cargo overloading and inexperience of the crew.
The manmade disaster triggered soul-searching across the nation as it revealed many of the problems facing the Korean society -- the government’s lax safety regulations, its incompetence in saving people’s lives and businesses’ obsession with maximizing profits.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)