Watchdog conditionally renews licenses for three general-programming cable channels

The broadcasting regulator on Friday renewed the licenses for three general-programming cable TV channels on the condition that they curtail programs criticized for providing incorrect and biased information and using inappropriate language.



The Korea Communications Commission made the decision during a plenary session as their previous three-year licenses are to expire next month.



JTBC run by the JoongAng Ilbo newspaper was allowed to continue its operations until Nov. 30, 2020, and TV Chosun, run by Chosun Ilbo, and Channel A, run by Donga Ilbo, till April 21 the same year.



The commission, however, attached a condition that the channels should not be sanctioned by the Korea Communications Standards Commission, a government body in charge of deliberating broadcasting programs, more than four times a year for providing incorrect or biased information or allowing the use of inappropriate language.



TV Chosun, however, can face cancellation if it fails to meet conditions on programming rates and the fulfillment of its investment plans, according to the KCC. It was the only one of the three channels which received a score lower than the 650 points required to gain approval out of the full 1,000 in the review process.



MBN owned by the Maeil Business Newspaper will be separately reviewed as it still has about eight months before the expiration of its license.



Earlier this month, the KCC updated the three-year licenses for the nation's two all-news cable channels, Yonhap News TV and YTN. (Yonhap)