KT to supply home AI devices to apartment

KT Corp., South Korea's biggest Internet service provider, said Friday it will provide its artificial intelligence home assistant platform to an apartment complex in the southern port city of Busan.



GiGA Genie is an advanced voice recognition butler service that allows users to control home appliances and listen to music using voice commands. It is the world's first IPTV service featuring AI, the company said.



(Yonhap)

KT said the deep learning platform will be adopted at the Lotte Castle apartment complex in Busan. People will start moving in during the latter half of this year."The company will provide more convenient and safer smart home service through GiGA Genie," said Kim Joon-keun, a KT official in charge of the business. "KT will actively cooperate with other builders to provide the service."The AI home assistant service is designed to help make users' everyday life easier through services ranging from scheduling to food delivery, KT said. Unlike other voice assistance services, the set-top box allows users to give commands through the TV screen.KT has been stepping up efforts to develop AI services, to get ahead of local rivals including top mobile carrier SK Telecom Co.'s AI home assistant service, called NUGU.Earlier in the day, the company's executive, Hwang Chang-gyu, was elected to serve a second term. (Yonhap)