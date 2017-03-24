Korean submarines to use Samsung SDI lithium battery

(Yonhap)

Samsung SDI’s lithium batteries will be used for 3,000-ton submarines that are to be developed with Korean technologies for the first time, according to the state arms procurement agency.South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration said it had a critical design meeting Thursday to review whether lithium batteries are suitable for the submarines Chang Bogo-III and Batch-II. The critical design review is a meeting to determine whether making a prototype is feasible.Chang Bogo-III is part of the country’s plan to make a total of nine submarines with indigenous technologies -- basic design, detail design and core equipment -- by 2027 to strengthen its maritime capacity against growing threats from North Korea.“During the review, we decided that lithium batteries are suitable as the key power supply system for the Chang Bogo-III and Batch-II. Based on this, we will lay the groundwork for developing a lithium battery system,” said the Defense Acquisition Program Administration’s spokesperson.Lithium batteries have been fast replacing conventional lead storage batteries -- which are bigger and heavier -- in the areas of automobiles, energy storage system and defense industry. They are expected to significantly improve energy efficiency with better energy density, battery life and underwater navigation compared to the conventional lead storage battery.Samsung SDI, the battery-making arm of Samsung Group, was selected as a lithium battery developer for the project run by DAPA’s next-generation submarine business.Chung Il-sik, head of the next-generation submarine business project, said, “The lithium batteries used for submarines are competitively being developed in nations, including Germany, France and Japan, which are advanced in managing submarines.”“It is meaningful that the Korean technologies being globally recognized in the electric vehicle industry will be utilized in the defense industry,” he added.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)