3 Korean films presold in Hong Kong film market

Three South Korean films have been presold to Asian markets, including Japan, China, Taiwan and the Philippines, during the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market last week, their local distributors said Friday.



The distribution rights for "House of the Disappeared" were sold to seven countries -- Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei -- at the 2017 film market, also known as Filmart, the Peppermint&Company Co. said.



This is a promotional poster for "House of the Disappeared." (Yonhap)

Starring Korean-American actress Kim Yoon-jin and singer-actor Ok Taecyeon from K-pop boy band 2PM, the film is set to open in its home country on April 5. The mystery-thriller revolves around Mi-hee (Kim Yoon-jin) who returns home after serving 25 years in jail for killing her husband and son in their home.Domestic action flick "Midnight Runners" was also sold to six Asian regions -- Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia -- ahead of its local release later in the year.The movie, featuring Park Seo-jun and Kang Ha-neul, follows two police academy students as they are embroiled in an abduction case that happens right before their eyes.Music-themed film "One Step" led by Sandara Park, the singer-turned-actress from disbanded girl group 2NE1, was sold to Thailand. Encore Inflight, a Hong Kong-based airline rights distribution company focusing on quality movies in all languages, bought the worldwide airline distribution rights for the Korean film."One Step," set to open on April 6, has already been sold to Hong Kong, Macao, the Philippines and Taiwan, even before its completion.This year's Hong Kong International Film & Market was held on March 13-16. (Yonhap)