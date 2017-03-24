Films ‘Age of Shadows,’ ‘Net’ continue to sell abroad

International posters for “One Step,” “The Net” and “Age of Shadows.” (Finecut)

A handful of Korean films were sold abroad after showcases at the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market last week, film distributor Finecut said Friday.“One Step,” a romantic film featuring the former K-pop singer Sandara Park has been sold to Thailand’s Studio Aromdi, and rights for airline screening have been sold to Encore Inflight.Director Kim Ki-duk’s “Net,” a story about a North Korean fisherman who accidentally drifts into South Korean waters, has been sold to Distribution Company Sudamericana S.A. for distribution in Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay. The film’s rights have additionally been sold to Greece’s Danaos Films, Denmark’s Rialto Film and France’s ASC Distribution.“Age of Shadows,” director Kim Jee-woon’s film-noir take on fight for Korean independence from Japanese occupation, has been sold to Japan’s Aya Pro, UK’s Soda Pictures, and to Splendid Film for distribution in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.The film has previously secured global sales to the US, Canada, Spain, Australia and all of South America, among other areas.“Age of Shadows” opens in some 30 UK theaters Friday.(doo@heraldcorp.com)