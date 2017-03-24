Limited editions of iPhone 7 to reach Korea

South Korean mobile carriers said Friday they will start selling the red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus line later this week, ahead of the planned release of a new flagship by Samsung Electronics Co., presumed to be the Galaxy S8.



The country' three mobile carriers -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp., and LG Uplus Corp. -- plan to roll out the latest iPhone smartphones on Saturday. It marks the first time for US giant Apple Inc. to release a red-colored iPhone.



An image of red-color iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (Yonhap)

Apple said the release is aimed at raising funds for a global charity against Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, or AIDS.The iPhone's smartphone launch came days as Samsung's presumed Galaxy S8 series is scheduled to be showcased next week.The Galaxy S8 smartphone is expected to boast cutting-edge technologies, including an iris scanner and may come with an artificial intelligence program. (Yonhap