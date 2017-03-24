UNSC adopts statement condemning NK's missile launch, engine test

The United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a press statement Thursday in condemnation of North Korea's recent missile launch and high-thrust rocket engine test.



It is the U.N. panel's third statement against its provocations so far this year.



(Yonhap)

On Wednesday (Korea time), North Korea test-fired a missile from its east coast, which reportedly ended in failure. The launch followed its firing of four ballistic missiles earlier this month, with three reaching the sea near Japan.On Sunday, the country also said it has conducted a ground jet test of a new high-thrust rocket engine, demonstrating progress in its ballistic missile technology.In the statement, the UNSC "strongly condemned" the missile and engine tests, stressing they are "in grave violation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's international obligations."A series of UNSC resolutions on North Korea, including the most recent Resolution 2321 adopted in November, prohibit North Korea's activities involving nuclear and ballistic missile technology."The members of the council expressed serious concern over the DPRK's increasingly destabilizing behavior and flagrant and provocative defiance of the Security Council," according to the statement.The statement also voiced the council's concerns over North Korea's appropriation of its resources for ballistic missile development instead of sustaining its people's needs.The statement called on U.N. members to double efforts to implement UNSC resolutions, vowing to take additional grave actions against North Korea if necessary.The UNSC will keep monitoring North Korea and take more important steps if they are needed, it said. (Yonhap)