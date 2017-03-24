[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam has appointed Vincent Lelay as its new general manager, drawing on his Asia-focused expertise to better serve its clients. Lelay was the cluster general manager of The Singapore Resort & Spa Sentosa and Sofitel So Singapore. The France-born manager held senior management roles including Vice President of Hotel Operations for Greater China where he supervised and operated more than 40 projects from development to operation. Lelay spent eight years in Indonesia as the Regional General Manager of Operations for Accor in Yogyakarta and Central Java and managed numerous hotels in Asia and Europe for the group. He received the “Hotel General Manager of the Year” award from the Hospitality Asia Platinum Award in 2007.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is offering fresh lobster from April 3- April 30 at its restaurant Feast on the 41st floor. One half-size lobster will be offered to guests enjoying weekday and weekend dinner buffet without extra charge. The lobster will be served with lemon butter sauce and chili sauce. The price for the dinner buffet is 84,000 won. For information and reservation, call (02) 2211-1710.Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Japanese restaurant Genji is offering hot pot cuisine until the end of March. The five-course menu comprises frog flounder and abalone in a hot pot as the entree. Frog flounder is often used for sushi as well as being served grilled, boiled, simmered or fried. The fish has a chewy texture with a bit of fat. The menu starts with an appetizer of eel egg maki, fried gingko and chicken with yuja sauce, followed by spring vegetables, a crab salad and sashimi of hamachi, halibut, sea bream and salmon. The hot pot is served with steamed rice. The price is 108,000 won per person. For information and reservation, call Genji at (02) 317-3240.The InterContinental Seoul Coex is offering a Chitosan Food Promotion package of seafood from Monday to April 30. The promotion comprises deep-fried crab in hot pepper sauce, crab pasta, shrimp with lemon cream sauce, fried rice with snow crab, and crab meat quesadilla, as well as Korean beef-bone soup, sweet and sour grilled short rib patties and Korean beef brisket sushi. Lunch is 71,000 won during weekdays and 77,000 won on weekends, while dinner is 83,000 won throughout the week. For information and reservation, call The Brasserie at (02) 3430-8610.The ibis Styles Ambassador Seoul Myeong-dong and Gangnam are offering weekend packages.The Cozy Weekend package at the Myeong-dong branch comprises one night at a Standard Suite, breakfast for two, access to a sauna and fitness center and late checkout at 2 p.m. It is available until the end of this year and is priced at 163,900 won for two.The Lazy Weekend in City package at the Gangnam branch comprises one night in a Superior Room, breakfast for one, access to a sauna and fitness center and late checkout at 2 p.m. It is available until April 31 and costs 99,000 won per person. For information and reservations, call the Myeong-dong branch at (02) 6020-8888 and Gangnam branch at (02) 3011-8888.