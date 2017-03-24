[Travel Bits] Festivals and sights around Korea

Jeju Cherry Blossom Festival will be held in the area of Jeonnong-ro and the entrance of Jeju National University.The peak of the King Cherry Tree blossoms lasts for only 2 to 3 days, but the beautiful blossoms can be seen for weeks, from March 31 and continue until April 9.There are no admission fees or age limit.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services, or visit www.visitjeju.net for information provided in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.The annual Yeongchwisan Azalea Flower Festival in April celebrates the beauty of the mountain flowers through a variety of outdoor performances and programs such as the Miss Azalea Flower Pageant.It is held at the Yeongchwisan Mountain area in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province.There are no admission fees or age limits.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services, or visit www.ystour.kr for information provided in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.The Muchangpo Mystic Sea Road Jjukkumi and Dodari Festival is being held from March 18 to April 9 at the Mucheonpo Port area. During the festival season, there will also be an abundance of freshly caught seasonal seafood such as jjukkumi (baby octopus), gaebul (fat innkeeper worm) and shellfish.Programs include catching bajirak (baby clams), jjukkumi, a “mystic sea road” experience and a tourist singing contest.Opening hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the admission fees vary by program. There is no age limit.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.The Seoul Land Character Flower Festival is a spring festival featuring popular children’s characters. The festival is held at Seoul Land theme park in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province.The festival transforms the amusement park into a colorful garden with flowers of all types. The highlight of the festival is the jungle-themed night parade.The festival is open to visitors of all ages, and information for the admission fees are available on the official website (www.seoulland.co.kr). Visit the website for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Mandarin, or call the travel hotline at 1330 for services in those languages.The Seocheon Camellia Octopus Festival will be held in Maryang-ri, Seocheon-gun, South Chungcheong Province from March 18 to April 2.Visitors can enjoy the sight of blooming camellia flowers and fresh caught baby octopus from the West Sea. Various events will be held such as baby octopus fishing, a photo exhibition, local agricultural product sales and music performances.The event is open to visitors of all ages.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services. The festival’s homepage -- seocheon.go.kr -- is provided in Korean, English, Mandarin, Japanese, Vietnamese and Khmer.