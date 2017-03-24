Hanhwa Q Cells to jack up solar cell, module output

Hanhwa Q Cells Co., a major solar panelmaker here, said Friday that it will raise its output of solar cells and solar modules to a combined 6.8 gigawatts this year, as part of efforts to meet growing demand and cement its share in the global market.



Its Malaysian facility will have an annual capacity of 2 GW worth of solar cells and solar modules this year, from the current 1.4 GW, with the output capacity of its Chinese plant to be raised to 2.6 GW by the end of the year.



(Yonhap)

Hanwha Q Cell also said its factory in South Korea will increase production to 2.2 GW.Earlier this week, Hanwha Q Cells-led consortium secured a deal to build a large-scale solar power plant in Turkey, a deal valued at $1.3 billion.Hanwha Q Cells makes solar cells and modules, and builds solar parks. Kalyon is a Turkish conglomerate that specializes in construction. (Yonhap)