Samsung Electronics joins Swiss watch exhibition

Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it has opened up a booth at a watch exhibition currently underway in Switzerland, in line with its efforts to bolster its wearable business.



The South Korean tech giant plans to promote its smartwatches at Baselworld 2017, which runs through Thursday in Switzerland.



Samsung said it will promote the Gear S3 smartwatch, as well as other concept products at the fair.



"We hope the Gear S3 will be beloved not only by the users of smartwatches, but by traditional fans of watches as well," said Lee Young-hee, executive vice president of Samsung's mobile business.



Samsung released the Gear S3 in November, with the product currently being sold in some 60 countries.



The Gear S3 is equipped with IP68 standards for water resistance so consumers can get through their day, regardless of weather conditions. The built-in GPS capability also allows users to accurately monitor their daily fitness activities. (Yonhap)