Olympic archery champion misses nat'l team cut

The double Olympic archery gold medalist Ku Bon-chan missed the national team cut for this season on Thursday.



The Korea Archery Association said Ku finished 10th among 12 archers in the national team trials held in Gwangju, some 330 kilometers south of Seoul, with only the top eight athletes making the squad.



In this file photo taken on Oct. 8, 2016, South Korean archer Ku Bon-chan competes in the National Sports Festival at Hongju Sports Complex in Hongseong, South Chungchong Province. (Yonhap)

Ku won both the men's individual and team gold medals at last year's Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics.Oh Jin-hyek, the 2012 Olympic individual champion, won the trials.Ku's two Rio teammates, Kim Woo-jin and Lee Seung-yun, both made the cut, along with two-time Olympic team champion Im Dong-hyun.On the women's side, all three members of the Rio Olympic team ranked among the top eight, with Choi Mi-sun leading the way. Chang Hye-jin, the individual and team champions in Rio, ranked second, while Ki Bo-bae, who swept the individual and team golds at London 2012, ended in fifth place. (Yonhap)