Galaxy S8 may come with smaller battery than Note 7

Samsung Electronics Co.'s upcoming flagship smartphones are expected to come with a smaller battery than the one in its defunct predecessor Galaxy Note 7 to improve the product's safety, industry sources said Thursday.



According to the photo leaked by industry tracker Slashleaks, the presumed Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are anticipated to come with batteries that are 3,000 milliamp hour and 3,500mAh, respectively.



A teaser poster of the presumed Galaxy S8 (Yonhap)

Samsung had released the Galaxy Note 7 with a battery capacity of 3,500mAh last year, but the production was soon suspended due to battery problems that caused some of the devices to catch fire.Experts presumed the defect was attributable to excessively high energy density.Industry sources believe that Samsung apparently adopted a battery with a small capacity due to safety, despite the new flagship smartphone that will boast more features.Industry watchers said the 3,000mAh battery, which is 15 percent smaller than that of the Galaxy Note 7, may not be sufficient to satisfy the users of the upcoming smartphone.Samsung plans to showcase the S8 smartphone on March 29 in New York and London, and on March 30 in South Korea.The new flagship is expected to boast cutting-edge technologies, including an iris scanner and may come with an artificial intelligence program. (Yonhap)